FEMA's Criswell says states have more authority to use National Guard in pandemic response

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator Deanne Criswell said on Friday that U.S. states now have more authority to use the National Guard to respond to the pandemic.

"With the President's support, I am now directing an expansion of our FEMA policy to permit funding to states who elect to use their National Guard troops to fill these critical support roles in hospitals," Criswell said.

