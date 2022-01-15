UK says Russia trying to justify an invasion of Ukraine
15-01-2022
British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Saturday that Russia is waging a disinformation campaign to destabilise and justify an invasion of Ukraine.
"Russia must halt its aggression, de=-scalate and engage in meaningful talks," Truss said on Twitter. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Mark Heinrich)
