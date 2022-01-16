COVID: 307 vehicles seized in Chennai for violations, says police

Over 300 vehicles including 280 two-wheelers were seized and 100 plus cases were filed against people who breached night curfew here, police said on Sunday. From 10 PM on Saturday to 5 AM on Sunday, during patrol led by senior police officials in the city, 103 cases were filed and 307 vehicles (280 two-wheelers, 16 autorickshaws and 11 light motor vehicles) were seized for violating COVID-19 guidelines and night curfew. The cases were filed against those who roamed around the city during night without any valid reason and for defying COVID norms, a police press release said.

A total of 312 vehicle checkposts have been set up and 10,000 police personnel are deployed to enforce COVID guidelines, night curfew and lockdown on Sunday in Chennai city. COVID related curbs including night curfew is in force since January 6 and so far, a fine of Rs 10,93,800 has been collected and 5,469 cases were filed for not wearing face masks. A fine of Rs 13,500 was levied for not maintaining social distance, the city police said.

