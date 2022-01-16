Left Menu

Maha: Shivaji Maharaj statue installed illegally removed in Amravati

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 16-01-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 18:51 IST
Maha: Shivaji Maharaj statue installed illegally removed in Amravati
  • Country:
  • India

A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj installed illegally by a local MLA was removed by civic and police personnel in Amravati in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The statue was placed at Rajapeth flyover by MLA Ravi Rana on January 12 and the civic body had termed it an encroachment as proper procedure had not been followed, after which it was removed late Saturday night by civic personnel with police cover, Amravati police commissioner Arti Singh told PTI.

Rana claimed such statues are installed statewide without permission, and his supporters later burnt an effigy of Amravati Municipal Commissioner Pravin Ashtikar in protest.

Rana has been placed under house arrest under section 144 of CrPC, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022