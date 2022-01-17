Left Menu

Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi passes away, PM Modi expresses grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi and said that she will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 12:27 IST
Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi passes away, PM Modi expresses grief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Shanti Devi (File Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi and said that she will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. Social worker and Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi passed away last night at her residence in Gunupur, Rayagada district of Odisha. She passed away at the age of 87.

The Prime Minister said that she worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. "Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022