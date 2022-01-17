MP: Man kills 9-year-old daughter over family feud, reaches police station to surrender

A man allegedly killed his 9-year-old daughter over a domestic feud in Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh on Monday and then reached the local police station to turn himself in, an official said. The accused has been identified as Anandram Maravi (45) and the incident took place in Bargi Tola village here in the morning, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ashish Bharande said. ''Maravi reached Rajendragram police station carrying the body of his child wrapped in a shawl. He said he was involved in a dispute with his wife and brother who were opposed to his plan to keep his sister-in-law with him,'' the official said.

''Angry over the dispute, Maravi took his daughter to nearby Dongri forest on Monday morning and strangled her. He has been charged with murder,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)