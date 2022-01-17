Two dead after explosion at German petrol station

Two people were killed after an explosion and blaze on the forecourt of a petrol station in central Germany on Monday, police said. A witness reported the blast at the station in Hammersbach, a 40-minute drive northeast of Frankfurt, around noon, police said. The fire was spotted shortly afterwards.

The burnt-out wreckage of two vehicles was still at the scene hours afterwards. Police say one body was found in a vehicle and the other was found in the immediate vicinity. Public prosecutors have called in an expert to help identify the victims as well as determine what led to the incident.

