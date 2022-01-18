Left Menu

Bulli Bai app case: Mumbai court reserves order on bail plea of Vishal Kumar Jha, Mayank Rawat, Shweta Singh

Mumbai's Bandra Court reserved order on the bail applications of Vishal Kumar Jha, Mayank Rawat and Shweta Singh arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, till January 20.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-01-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 16:55 IST
Bulli Bai app case: Mumbai court reserves order on bail plea of Vishal Kumar Jha, Mayank Rawat, Shweta Singh
Shweta Singh in police custody (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's Bandra Court reserved order on the bail applications of Vishal Kumar Jha, Mayank Rawat and Shweta Singh arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, till January 20. The Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police on Monday opposed the bail pleas of the three stating that the investigation suggested that the accused were also involved in 'Sulli Deals' app case.

Advocate Sandeep Sherkhane represented accused Mayank Rawat. A Bandra court had earlier sent Bulli Bai app case co-accused Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat into 14-day judicial custody till January 28. Before this, they were sent to Mumbai Cyber Cell police custody till January 14. They were arrested from Uttarakhand on January 5.

Vishal Kumar Jha has been sent to judicial custody will January 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022