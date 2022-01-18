UK says defence minister to visit Germany shortly
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:46 IST
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace plans to visit Germany shortly to meet his new counterpart, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday. The spokesman also denied media reports that British planes delivering defensive weapons to Ukraine on Monday were denied access to German airspace.
"Germany has not denied access to its airspace as the UK did not submit a request, there has been no dispute between the UK and Germany on this issue," the spokesman said.
