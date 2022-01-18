Left Menu

UK says defence minister to visit Germany shortly

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:46 IST
UK says defence minister to visit Germany shortly
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace plans to visit Germany shortly to meet his new counterpart, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday. The spokesman also denied media reports that British planes delivering defensive weapons to Ukraine on Monday were denied access to German airspace.

"Germany has not denied access to its airspace as the UK did not submit a request, there has been no dispute between the UK and Germany on this issue," the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022