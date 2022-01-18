UAE FM calls up Jaishankar, condoles loss of Indian lives in terror attack in his country

Foreign Minister of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan called up External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday and expressed condolences over the loss of Indian lives in a terror attack in the Gulf country.

On Monday, two Indians and a Pakistani national, all staff of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), were killed and six others injured in the attack claimed by Houthi rebels.

''Deeply appreciate receiving a call from UAE FM @ABZayed. He expressed condolences for the Indian lives lost in the terror attack in UAE yesterday,'' Jaishankar said in a tweet.

''Conveyed our strong solidarity with UAE in face of such unacceptable acts. Our Embassy is working with UAE authorities to provide the fullest support to families of the deceased,'' he added.

The identities of the two Indian nationals killed in Monday's suspected drone attacks near the Abu Dhabi airport that sparked multiple explosions in the capital of the United Arab Emirates have been established, the Indian embassy said on Tuesday.

It also said there were two Indians among the six people injured in the attacks and both were discharged on Monday night after medical treatment.

The explosions were caused by ''small flying objects'', possibly drones, that hit three petroleum tankers in Abu Dhabi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)