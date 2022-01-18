Left Menu

Spanish police break up Chinese prostitution ring after tip

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 18-01-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 19:59 IST
Spanish police break up Chinese prostitution ring after tip
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish police have broken up a human trafficking ring that forced Chinese women into prostitution in Spain.

The gang approached the women in China and promised them well-paying jobs in Europe, Police Commissioner Carlos Rio-Miranda Iglesias said Tuesday.

Each woman paid the gang between 8,000 and 10,000 euros ($9,100-$11,400). After being flown to Spain, however, they were told they had a debt to the gang, held in unhygienic conditions in apartments and forced to work as prostitutes 24 hours a day, Rio-Miranda Iglesias told a press conference.

The gang took away the women's passports and anyone who opposed the gang's demands was drugged, he said.

The apartments were in the Spanish capital of Madrid and the northern Spanish cities of Zaragoza and Bilbao.

Police acted on a tip-off and arrested 63 people, including 60 Chinese citizens, two Spaniards and a Pakistani.

The alleged ringleader in Spain was a Chinese woman, although the gang's true bosses are believed to be in China, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022