Iran says waging war will not resolve regional crisis after Yemen flareup

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-01-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 21:53 IST
Iran's foreign ministry, responding to what it called "recent Yemen-linked developments", said on Tuesday military attacks were not a solution to the crisis in the region, state media reported.

"(Ministry spokesman) Khatibzadeh, referring to the escalation of regional tensions, said Iran has always emphasised that the solution to any regional crisis is not to resort to war and violence, and only in a calm atmosphere... one can hope to establish peace and stability," state media said.

Khatibzadeh did not directly refer to an attack on Monday by Yemen's Houthi movement attack on the United Arab Emirates or to air strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition on areas held by the Iran-aligned group.

