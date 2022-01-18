Rape case against blogger Sreekanth Vettiyar

A rape case has been registered against a blogger, Sreekanth Vettiyar, on a complaint filed by a Pathanamthitta native, police said Tuesday.

A case under Section 376 (2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the blogger for allegedly raping a woman at a flat in Aluva, near here.

''We registered the case based on a complaint filed with us. The investigation is on. Complainant says he raped her at a flat in Aluva and a hotel in Kochi,'' police said. A Facebook page 'Women Against Sexual Harassment', last week published various rape allegations against Vettiyar. This is a compliant filed by one of the survivors. Meanwhile, sources said Vettiyar has approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

