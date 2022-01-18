Rape case against blogger Sreekanth Vettiyar
A rape case has been registered against a blogger, Sreekanth Vettiyar, on a complaint filed by a Pathanamthitta native, police said Tuesday.A case under Section 376 2n of the Indian Penal Code IPC was registered against the blogger for allegedly raping a woman at a flat in Aluva, near here.We registered the case based on a complaint filed with us. Complainant says he raped her at a flat in Aluva and a hotel in Kochi, police said.
- Country:
- India
A rape case has been registered against a blogger, Sreekanth Vettiyar, on a complaint filed by a Pathanamthitta native, police said Tuesday.
A case under Section 376 (2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the blogger for allegedly raping a woman at a flat in Aluva, near here.
''We registered the case based on a complaint filed with us. The investigation is on. Complainant says he raped her at a flat in Aluva and a hotel in Kochi,'' police said. A Facebook page 'Women Against Sexual Harassment', last week published various rape allegations against Vettiyar. This is a compliant filed by one of the survivors. Meanwhile, sources said Vettiyar has approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
After 'Bulli Bai', Facebook pages, Telegram channels targeting Hindu women surface; IT Minister assures of action
Facebook-owner Meta sets out grounds for UK appeal on Giphy
Facebook owner Meta seeks to appeal UK ruling on Giphy
Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company - WSJ
'Readymade suit seller' held from north Delhi for cheating people through Facebook