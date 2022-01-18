Left Menu

Rape case against blogger Sreekanth Vettiyar

A rape case has been registered against a blogger, Sreekanth Vettiyar, on a complaint filed by a Pathanamthitta native, police said Tuesday.A case under Section 376 2n of the Indian Penal Code IPC was registered against the blogger for allegedly raping a woman at a flat in Aluva, near here.We registered the case based on a complaint filed with us. Complainant says he raped her at a flat in Aluva and a hotel in Kochi, police said.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 18-01-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 23:06 IST
Rape case against blogger Sreekanth Vettiyar
  • Country:
  • India

A rape case has been registered against a blogger, Sreekanth Vettiyar, on a complaint filed by a Pathanamthitta native, police said Tuesday.

A case under Section 376 (2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the blogger for allegedly raping a woman at a flat in Aluva, near here.

''We registered the case based on a complaint filed with us. The investigation is on. Complainant says he raped her at a flat in Aluva and a hotel in Kochi,'' police said. A Facebook page 'Women Against Sexual Harassment', last week published various rape allegations against Vettiyar. This is a compliant filed by one of the survivors. Meanwhile, sources said Vettiyar has approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022