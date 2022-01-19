Left Menu

Delhi Police ASI arrested by CBI in bribery case

The CBI has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Delhi Police posted at Sultanpuri police station in connection with an alleged bribery case, officials said Wednesday. Both the arrested accused will be produced before the competent court in Delhi, Joshi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 13:47 IST
The CBI has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Delhi Police posted at Sultanpuri police station in connection with an alleged bribery case, officials said Wednesday. Kuldeep Singh, ASI, and a middleman Bhagat Lal were nabbed by the CBI on the complaint of a person, who alleged that the officer had demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 for not arresting his brother and nephew in a case probed by the officer, they said. ''It was further alleged that the accused (Singh) demanded bribe from complainant...the accused directed the complainant to handover the bribe to a tea vendor operating in front of said police station,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

After verifying the allegations, a team of CBI officials carried out a raid and arrested Lal while allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant on the directions of Singh, officials said. ''Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused. Both the arrested accused will be produced before the competent court in Delhi,'' Joshi said.

