Two unattended bags found in Delhi’s Trilokpuri

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, two unattended bags were found in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area on Wednesday, but nothing suspicious was found in the bags except for laptops and personal belongings, officials said. According to fire officials, they received a call at 1 pm regarding the bags near metro pillar number 59, block-15, Trilokpuri. Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said a PCR call was received at the Kalyanpuri Police Station regarding two bags lying unattended near Metro flyover pillar number 59 in Trilokpuri.

''As we received the call, our staff rushed to the spot and isolated the place. Two bags were found at the spot. A bomb disposal squad also reached there and after examination, nothing suspicious was found in the bags,'' she said.

The documents found in the bag were found to be that of a person named Somesh Gupta who has been called and further inquiry is on, she added.

Items in the bags included a laptop, mobile phone, personal care items, and other documents, the DCP said.

Last week, an improvised explosive device (IED) stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market.

The explosive was kept in an iron box and concealed in the black-colored backpack. The IED was later destroyed by using a controlled explosion technique after it was lowered into a deep pit located in the area. Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi-National Capital Region has been put under a "very high-security" cover after police received inputs from Intelligence agencies about a possible terror attack, officials said.

Operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including UAVs, paragliders, and hot air balloons, over the national capital, has been prohibited in the city from January 20 in view of the Republic Day celebrations, according to a Delhi Police order issued on Tuesday.

The order shall come into force from January 20 and remain in effect till February 15.

