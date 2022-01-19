Left Menu

Karnataka Home Minister warns strict legal action against police personnel involved in crimes

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-01-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 18:20 IST
Karnataka Home Minister warns strict legal action against police personnel involved in crimes
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday warned of strict legal action against police personnel involved in crime and related offenses.

He said it cannot be tolerated that police, who are responsible for maintaining law and order in the society along with protecting public life and property, are seen indulging in crime-related incidents.

Noting that there are more than one lakh police personnel in the state, Jnanendra in a statement said, ''Due to wrong activities of a select few, a negative impression is getting created about the whole department, in the minds of the public. Directions will be given to not only suspend such police staff but also to dismiss them,'' he said.

The Home Minister's statement comes in the backdrop of the recent arrest of two policemen deputed for the security of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's private residence here, for allegedly trying to extort money from drug peddlers.

Pointing to the incident, Jnanendra complimented the officials who identified it and took legal action against those involved and said that directions have been given to felicitate them with the appropriate award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022