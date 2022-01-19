Naxal killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
- Country:
- India
A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Wednesday evening, an official said, a day after four ultras were gunned down in separate gunfights in Sukma district and along the state's border with Telangana.
The fresh encounter took place in the forests on tri-junction of Sukma, Dantewada and Bastar districts, where a dreaded woman Naxal was gunned down by security forces on Tuesday.
Following the Tuesday's action in jungles of Marjum along the tri-junction, reinforcement troops comprising District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel had launched a search operation in the same area, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.
“This evening, a fresh exchange of fire broke out between a patrolling team of Dantewada DRG and Maoists in the area. After guns fell silent, the body of a male Naxal was recovered from the spot,” he said.
“Ground reports suggest a few other Naxals were either injured or killed in the face-off,” the IPS officer said, adding further details will be shared later as search operation was still on.
The woman ultra, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head, was gunned down during gunfight between Naxals and personnel belonging to the DRG from Sukma, Dantewada and Bastar districts.
Three ultras were killed in a separate gun battle between Naxals and the Greyhounds unit of the neighbouring Telangana police in the forests along the inter-state border on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Coordination meeting of organisations affiliated to RSS to be held in Telangana
Nadda slams KCR for arresting, manhandling of Telangana BJP chief, says govt is 'undemocratic'
Telangana BJP chief arrest: Amid restrictions, BJP chief Nadda participates in "peace rally" in Hyderabad
Telangana High Court suspends physical hearing of cases
Accepted decision on Triple Talaq, won't accept raise in marriageable age for women to 21 years: Telangana Wakf Board chairman