Naxal killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Wednesday evening, an official said, a day after four ultras were gunned down in separate gunfights in Sukma district and along the state's border with Telangana.

The fresh encounter took place in the forests on tri-junction of Sukma, Dantewada and Bastar districts, where a dreaded woman Naxal was gunned down by security forces on Tuesday.

Following the Tuesday's action in jungles of Marjum along the tri-junction, reinforcement troops comprising District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel had launched a search operation in the same area, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

“This evening, a fresh exchange of fire broke out between a patrolling team of Dantewada DRG and Maoists in the area. After guns fell silent, the body of a male Naxal was recovered from the spot,” he said.

“Ground reports suggest a few other Naxals were either injured or killed in the face-off,” the IPS officer said, adding further details will be shared later as search operation was still on.

The woman ultra, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head, was gunned down during gunfight between Naxals and personnel belonging to the DRG from Sukma, Dantewada and Bastar districts.

Three ultras were killed in a separate gun battle between Naxals and the Greyhounds unit of the neighbouring Telangana police in the forests along the inter-state border on Tuesday.

