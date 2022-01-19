Left Menu

Canadian designer Peter Nygard denied bail

A Toronto justice of the peace denied Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard bail on Wednesday in connection with charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement. He has denied any wrongdoing. Nygard, born in Finland, consented to extradition to the United States last year but Canada's justice minister must make the final decision on that.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 23:02 IST
Canadian designer Peter Nygard denied bail

A Toronto justice of the peace denied Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard bail on Wednesday in connection with charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement. This bail decision relates to charges Canadian authorities laid against Nygard, 80, in connection with events that allegedly took place between 1987 and 2006. He also faces charges from the United States. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Nygard, born in Finland, consented to extradition to the United States last year but Canada's justice minister must make the final decision on that. Nygard's bail hearing was covered by two broad publication bans that prohibit reporting on details of the proceedings.

Nygard, who appeared via video link from a Toronto jail on Wednesday, wore an orange jumpsuit and a light blue surgical mask. His gray hair was tied back in a ponytail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022