Left Menu

China says it warned away U.S. warship in South China Sea

"At the conclusion of the operation, USS Benfold exited the excessive claim and continued operations in the South China Sea," 7th Fleet spokesman Mark Langford said. The United States frequently carries out what it calls freedom of navigation missions in the South China Sea to challenge Chinese territorial claims.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-01-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 11:57 IST
China says it warned away U.S. warship in South China Sea
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese forces followed and warned away a U.S. warship which entered waters near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, the country's military said on Thursday, in the latest uptick in tensions in the disputed waterway.

The Southern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said the USS Benfold "illegally" sailed into Chinese territorial waters without permission, violating the country's sovereignty, and that Chinese naval and air forces tracked the ship. "We solemnly demand that the U.S. side immediately stop such provocative actions, otherwise it will bear the serious consequences of unforeseen events," it added.

The U.S. Navy said the Benfold "asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the vicinity of the Paracel Island, consistent with international law". "At the conclusion of the operation, USS Benfold exited the excessive claim and continued operations in the South China Sea," 7th Fleet spokesman Mark Langford said.

The United States frequently carries out what it calls freedom of navigation missions in the South China Sea to challenge Chinese territorial claims. China has established military outposts on artificial islands in the waters, which are crossed by vital shipping lanes and also contain gas fields and rich fishing grounds.

The South China Sea has become one of many flashpoints in the testy relationship between China and the United States, with Washington rejecting what it calls unlawful territorial claims by Beijing. China claims vast swaths of the South China Sea. Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines all have overlapping claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022