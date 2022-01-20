Left Menu

EU sent invoice to Poland for unpaid fines over judicial changes

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 13:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The European Union executive sent an invoice demanding that Poland pays up for failing to halt its disciplinary regime for judges despite it having been struck down by the bloc's top court as undercutting the law on judicial independence.

"The letter was sent," a spokesman for the European Commission, Christian Wiegand, said.

Sources have told Reuters earlier the amount of the fine to around 70 million euros and that the Brussels-based Commission would give Warsaw some 45 days to pay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

