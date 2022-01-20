Left Menu

Denmark charges UK businessman over 'cum-ex' trading scheme

Danish prosecutors have charged British national Guenther Klar for fraud of at least 320 million Danish crowns ($49 million) via a sham trading scheme to make double tax reclaims - known as "cum-ex" trading, Danish news agency Ritzau reported on Thursday. Klar, who was charged in absentia in a Copenhagen city court, had not reacted to requests by the Danish investigators, prosecutor Anders Mollmann said.

Denmark charges UK businessman over 'cum-ex' trading scheme - Danish news agency
Danish prosecutors have charged British national Guenther Klar for fraud of at least 320 million Danish crowns ($49 million) via a sham trading scheme to make double tax reclaims - known as "cum-ex" trading, Danish news agency Ritzau reported on Thursday.

Klar, who was charged in absentia in a Copenhagen city court, had not reacted to requests by the Danish investigators, prosecutor Anders Mollmann said. Klar's appointed lawyer was not immediately available for comment, and it was unclear how he responded to the charges. His whereabouts are unknown and he has not previously commented on the case.

Mollmann has asked to have the British businessman detained in absentia in order to have him extradited to Denmark. The Danish prosecutor had already charged eight individuals in the case, in which the Danish state was defrauded of more than 12.7 billion crowns since 2016 in cooperation with counterparties in Germany, Belgium and Britain.

The "cum-ex" trading Mollmann involved submitting more than 3,000 applications to the Danish Treasury on behalf of investors and companies from several countries around the world to receive dividend tax refunds. ($1 = 6.5515 Danish crowns)

