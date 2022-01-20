Left Menu

German minister warns Russia against moves on Ukraine

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-01-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 19:43 IST
German minister warns Russia against moves on Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Moscow on Thursday to step back from escalating the situation with Ukraine, warning that the country faced a range of sanctions if tensions escalate further.

"We urgently demand that Russia takes steps towards deescalation. Any further aggressive behaviour or aggression would result in serious consequences," Baerbock told a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"This is nothing less than a question of maintaining peace in Europe. For us it is existential."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022