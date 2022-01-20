Left Menu

Iran nuclear talks need change of approach, February decisive - French source

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-01-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 19:49 IST
Talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers need to speed up because the current trajectory will not enable a deal, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday, adding that February would be decisive.

Indirect talks between Iran, the United States and other world powers on salvaging the deal resumed almost two months ago, but the recent progress made did not include subjects at the heart of the negotiation, the source told reporters on condition of anonymity.

