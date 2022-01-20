Left Menu

French PM: COVID protocols could be loosened in February

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-01-2022 23:37 IST
French PM: COVID protocols could be loosened in February
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
France's COVID-19 restrictions could be loosened from February onwards, said French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday, who added that the general COVID situation in the country was starting to change in a more favourable manner.

