French PM: COVID protocols could be loosened in February
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-01-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 23:36 IST
France's COVID-19 restrictions could be loosened from February onwards, said French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday, who added that the general COVID situation in the country was starting to change in a more favourable manner.
