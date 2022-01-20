French PM: COVID vaccination pass to come into effect on Jan 24
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that France's COVID vaccination pass will come into effect on Jan. 24, provided it gets approved by the Constitutional Council.
Castex added that the COVID pass could even be suspended, if the COVID situation improved dramatically.
