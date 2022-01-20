Left Menu

French PM: COVID vaccination pass to come into effect on Jan 24

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-01-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 23:57 IST
French PM: COVID vaccination pass to come into effect on Jan 24
  • Country:
  • France

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that France's COVID vaccination pass will come into effect on Jan. 24, provided it gets approved by the Constitutional Council.

Castex added that the COVID pass could even be suspended, if the COVID situation improved dramatically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022