Thane court sends Kalicharan Maharaj to 14-day judicial custody over remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

He was brought here on Thursday evening on a transit remand and was presented in a court on Friday morning.Thanes judicial magistrate first class JMFC S V Metil Patil sent him to judicial custody.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-01-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 13:27 IST
Thane court sends Kalicharan Maharaj to 14-day judicial custody over remarks against Mahatma Gandhi
A court in Maharashtra's Thane on Friday remanded controversial Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj in 14-day judicial custody in a case of alleged derogatory remarks he had made against Mahatma Gandhi.

A team from the Naupada police station in Thane city had on Wednesday night arrested him from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, where he was lodged in jail in a similar case. He was brought here on Thursday evening on a transit remand and was presented in a court on Friday morning.

Thane's judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) S V Metil Patil sent him to judicial custody. Heavy police deployment was made at the court.

The Naupada police have arrested Kalicharan Maharaj after a case was registered against him based on a complaint lodged by NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad in connection with his remarks. Apart from Chhattisgarh, he has been facing multiple cases in parts of Maharashtra for the comments he had made against Mahatma Gandhi during an event held in the Chhattisgarh capital city on December 26 last year.

The Raipur police had arrested him for his alleged derogatory comments against the Father of the Nation.

On January 12, police in Maharashtra's Wardha had arrested him in a similar case registered against him there, and a case has also been filed against him in Akola district of the state.

