At least 11 migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreck

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 21-01-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 15:54 IST
At least 11 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, while 21 others were rescued by the coastguard, the army spokesman said on Friday.
He added the coastguard had recovered five bodies, while the search was still underway for six more drowned.
