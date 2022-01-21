Left Menu

Chile's Boric names cbank chief Marcel as FinMin in first Cabinet

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 21-01-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 18:04 IST
Gabriel Boric Image Credit: Wikipedia
Chile's President-elect Gabriel Boric has named central bank chief Mario Marcel as finance minister in his incoming Cabinet, a pick which will go down well with investors and markets in the world's top copper-producing nation.

The 35-year-old leftist President-elect also named Izkia Siches as his future interior minister and deputy, as well as Marcela Hernando in the key role of mining minister, ahead of his government taking office in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

