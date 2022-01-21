Army chief visits Bhopal, takes briefing on operational preparedness

Army chief General M M Naravane on Friday concluded his two-day visit to Bhopal where he was briefed by the commanders on operational preparedness and reforms that are being undertaken, an official statement said. Lieutenant General J S Nain, Southern Army Commander, was also present during Naravane’s visit, the defence ministry's statement noted. ''The COAS (Chief of Army Staff) was briefed by the Sudarshan Chakra Corps Commander and other commanders on operational preparedness and on the reforms being undertaken towards transforming the formation into a modern, cohesive, lean and agile war fighting force,'' it mentioned. The Army chief was appreciative of the formation's high levels of operational preparedness despite the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 pandemic, it stated. He complimented their proactive approach in undertaking flood relief operations at Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Ashoknagar and Jalon of Madhya Pradesh, it noted. The COAS also interacted with troops and exhorted them to continue working with zeal and be prepared for any future operational challenges, it mentioned.

