Left Menu

Army chief visits Bhopal, takes briefing on operational preparedness

Army chief General M M Naravane on Friday concluded his two-day visit to Bhopal where he was briefed by the commanders on operational preparedness and reforms that are being undertaken, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 18:37 IST
Army chief visits Bhopal, takes briefing on operational preparedness
  • Country:
  • India

Army chief General M M Naravane on Friday concluded his two-day visit to Bhopal where he was briefed by the commanders on operational preparedness and reforms that are being undertaken, an official statement said. Lieutenant General J S Nain, Southern Army Commander, was also present during Naravane’s visit, the defence ministry's statement noted. ''The COAS (Chief of Army Staff) was briefed by the Sudarshan Chakra Corps Commander and other commanders on operational preparedness and on the reforms being undertaken towards transforming the formation into a modern, cohesive, lean and agile war fighting force,'' it mentioned. The Army chief was appreciative of the formation's high levels of operational preparedness despite the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 pandemic, it stated. He complimented their proactive approach in undertaking flood relief operations at Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Ashoknagar and Jalon of Madhya Pradesh, it noted. The COAS also interacted with troops and exhorted them to continue working with zeal and be prepared for any future operational challenges, it mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022