Delhi govt says LG Anil Baijal's rejection to proposal of lifting weekend curfew, easing COVID restrictions 'unfortunate'

After Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the government's proposal to lift the weekend curfew in the national capital and ease COVID-19 restrictions, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government called it "unfortunate". In its statement, the Delhi government said that it is unfortunate that LG has rejected the strong demand of traders and the business community.

"LG has rejected the proposal of the elected government despite the fact that corona cases are reducing at a very fast pace. When all markets of Gurugram and Noida are open, why should the business community of Delhi be made to suffer by BJP's Centre," the Delhi government said. Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday has allowed all private offices in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, outside of Containment Zones, to function with upto 50 per cent attendance with immediate effect.

The DDMA has, however, advised the private offices to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff. "They're further advised to follow work from home, as far as possible," it said in its order.

Notably, the DDMA clarified that the night curfew and weekend lockdown will continue in the national capital. "It is also clarified that Night Curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM every day and Weekend Curfew from 10 PM of Friday till 5 AM of subsequent Monday, on the movement of individuals in NCT of Delhi shall also remain in force till further order," said the DDMA in its order.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sent a recommendation to LG Anil Baijal to end the weekend curfew. In the proposal, Kejriwal also asked to end the odd-even system in the markets and to allow private offices to operate at 50 per cent capacity, the sources added.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said "Now cases are declining, to keeping this and employment in view Arvind Kejriwal has decided to end weekend curfew." "The proposal has been sent. We are waiting for the response from LG," he said.

Earlier in the month, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the COVID-19 surge. Delhi continues to register a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases, reporting 10,756 new cases of the disease during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Friday.

As per a bulletin provided by the health department, the positivity rate for the day currently stands at 18.04 per cent. A total of 59,629 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)