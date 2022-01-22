Left Menu

Police arrest one of Britain's most wanted fugitives in Spain

Spanish police said on Friday they had arrested one of Britain's most wanted fugitives, just 24 hours after a campaign was launched to find British criminals who might have fled to Spain. He is one of 12 fugitives on Britain's most-wanted list.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-01-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 00:18 IST
Police arrest one of Britain's most wanted fugitives in Spain
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish police said on Friday they had arrested one of Britain's most wanted fugitives, just 24 hours after a campaign was launched to find British criminals who might have fled to Spain. Joshua Hendry, 30, has an international arrest warrant against him for his extradition to Britain on charges of drugs trafficking and belonging to a criminal gang in Liverpool.

Police said in a statement that Hendry was arrested in the town of San Pedro de Alcantara in Marbella, southern Spain, on Thursday after police noticed a man with his physical characteristics out walking a dog. He is one of 12 fugitives on Britain's most-wanted list. His arrest comes just a day after the UK National Crime Agency and the Charity Crimestoppers, in conjunction with Spanish police, launched a campaign in Madrid to find Britain's most wanted fugitives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022