Panic eases out in border belt of Kathua after farmland hole found not to be cross-border tunnel

Panic gripped the border area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district for a brief while Friday evening after BSF troops detected a big hole in a farmland near the International Border (IB), presuming it to be cross-border tunnel, sources said.

However, it turned out to a hole or pit caused by rains, they said.

A big hole in a farmland was detected by troops during a routine search operation in the farmland in Karol Krishna area in the district, they said.

Top BSF, police and other agencies rushed to the spot and discovered that it was not a tunnel but only a big hole or pit caused most probably due to rains, they said.

''We suffered panic and thought a cross-border tunnel was detected. Top officials rushed to the spot. They used bulldozers to dig the area and found out it was just a hole not a tunnel,'' a local villager said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)