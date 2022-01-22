Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Body of police sub-inspector found hanging at police lines in Bilaspur

The body of 54-year-old police sub-inspector Shashi Kumar, a resident of Shimla, was found hanging at Police Lines, Bharari in Bilaspur district on Friday evening.

ANI | Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 22-01-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 11:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The body of 54-year-old police sub-inspector Shashi Kumar, a resident of Shimla, was found hanging at Police Lines, Bharari in Bilaspur district on Friday evening. A statement issued by Himachal Pradesh police said, "Body of a 54-year-old sub inspector Shashi Kumar posted in 6th IRBn Kolar and attached to SDRF has been found hanging at Police Lines, Bharari today evening. He was a resident of Chail Koti, Shimla."

"Action under sections 174 CrPC has been initiated in the presence of executive magistrate. SP Shimla, SP SDRF, Additional SP HQ Shimla and SHO Sadar with team have visited the spot. The spot has also been examined by the FSL team. Further investigation is going on," it furthjer said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

