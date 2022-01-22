Illegal arms unit busted in UP, 2 arrested
Seventeen pistols, three guns, 11 pistols still under manufacture, and 32 barrels were seized in the raid at a brick kiln unit under New Mandi Police Station area, they said.
An illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted here on Saturday with seizure of a huge cache of arms, police said. Seventeen pistols, three guns, 11 pistols still under manufacture, and 32 barrels were seized in the raid at a brick kiln unit under New Mandi Police Station area, they said. Two men were arrested during the raid, they said.
Upon interrogation, the accused revealed they were manufacturing arms to sell them during upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, police said.
