Left Menu

Nun rape case: Special public prosecutor gives legal opinion to Kerala police to appeal against Bishop Mulakkal's acquittal

Following a local court acquitting Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the nun rape case, the special public prosecutor on Saturday gave a legal opinion to police to file an appeal against the acquittal.

ANI | Kottayam (Kerala) | Updated: 22-01-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 17:37 IST
Nun rape case: Special public prosecutor gives legal opinion to Kerala police to appeal against Bishop Mulakkal's acquittal
Bishop Franco Mulakkal (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following a local court acquitting Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the nun rape case, the special public prosecutor on Saturday gave a legal opinion to police to file an appeal against the acquittal. Kerala Police sought legal opinion after Franco Mulakkal was acquitted by the court. Following this, the special public prosecutor gave the legal opinion to the Kottayam district police chief.

Last week, the Kottayam court acquitted Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the nun rape case. The complaint was filed by a nun wherein she alleged that she was raped 13 times by Mulakkal between 2014 and 2016 when he was a bishop in the Missionaries of Jesus, Jalandhar diocese.

The complaint was filed on June 27, 2018, and Franco Mulakkal was arrested on September 21 on charges under 7 IPC sections including rape. He is currently out on bail. The prosecution had examined 39 witnesses in the case. The trial in the case began in November 2019. After three long years, it was finally completed on Monday, January 10, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022