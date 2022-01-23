Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomes ULFA's decision of not calling bandh on R-Day, calls for meaningful discusson with GoI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday welcomed the United Liberation Front of Asom's decision of not calling a bandh during Republic Day celebrations this year and invited the separatist organization for meaningful discussion with Government of India (GoI). United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), that is an armed separatist organization has decided to desist from any resistance during Republic Day. Paresh Baruah is the chief of this organization.

"I welcome ULFA's decision not to call a bandh and desist from any resistance during Republic Day. I take this opportunity to once again appeal to Paresh Baruah to come forward for a meaningful discussion with Government of India," tweeted the Chief Minister. In a first, India will begin Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24, to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

To commence the celebrations of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, will unveil the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday at around 6 pm. The Prime Minister has said that till the time the work for the "grand statue" of Netaji, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue would be installed at the same place.

On Republic Day, the country marks and celebrates the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. (ANI)

