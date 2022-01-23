Nylon kite manja slashes throat of boy

An eight-year-old boy was seriously injured when his throat was slit by a sharp nylon manja (kite string) when he was traveling in a car in Nagpur on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred on the Mankapur flyover when the boy, identified as Aarav, stood on the seat of the car with sunroof. His parents rushed him to a nearby private hospital, which allegedly delayed admitting him. Police are investigating.

