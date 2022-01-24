Left Menu

Rajasthan Police rescues 22 bovines after gunfight with cattle smugglers

The Rajasthan Police rescued 22 bovines being transported illegally in two vehicles in Bharatpur district, officials said.An exchange of fire also took place between the police and smugglers, they said.Following a tip-off, a police team tried to intercept two vehicles in Sikari area in the early hours of Sunday, but the smugglers opened fire. The smugglers, however, managed to flee, leaving behind the vehicles.A total of 25 animals, including six cows, were being smuggled in the vehicles.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-01-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 00:08 IST
Rajasthan Police rescues 22 bovines after gunfight with cattle smugglers
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Police rescued 22 bovines being transported illegally in two vehicles in Bharatpur district, officials said.

An exchange of fire also took place between the police and smugglers, they said.

Following a tip-off, a police team tried to intercept two vehicles in Sikari area in the early hours of Sunday, but the smugglers opened fire. The police also fired in self defence. The smugglers, however, managed to flee, leaving behind the vehicles.

A total of 25 animals, including six cows, were being smuggled in the vehicles. Three of the animals were found dead and the remaining were evacuated to a cow shelter, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: 'No SALT no deal': Democrats vow to block Build Back Better bill without tax break; U.S. Supreme Court to weigh limits on its own Oklahoma tribal ruling and more

US Domestic News Roundup: 'No SALT no deal': Democrats vow to block Build Ba...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organization; UK records 76,807 new COVID cases, 297 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022