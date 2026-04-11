Jannik Sinner Advances to Monte-Carlo Masters Final

Jannik Sinner, the four-time Grand Slam champion, dispatched German third seed Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday, securing his spot in the Monte-Carlo Masters final.

Sinner, who has claimed the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open titles just last month, has joined the esteemed ranks of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic by reaching the finals of three consecutive major tournaments in a single season. "I'm very, very happy," Sinner remarked.

As he looks forward to the impending final match, Sinner remains prepared for a challenging competition, whether facing world number one Carlos Alcaraz or local favorite Valentin Vacherot.

(With inputs from agencies.)