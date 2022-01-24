Left Menu

Maha: Woman doctor injured in attack by unidentified person at her clinic

An unidentified person allegedly attacked a woman doctor at her private clinic here in Maharashtra and fled with her mobile phone, gold jewellery and Rs 5,000 cash, police said on Monday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-01-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 09:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified person allegedly attacked a woman doctor at her private clinic here in Maharashtra and fled with her mobile phone, gold jewellery and Rs 5,000 cash, police said on Monday. The 53-year-old doctor was injured in the incident that took place in Bhayander area on Sunday.

The accused allegedly barged into the clinic and attacked the doctor with a sharp weapon. He then snatched her mobile phone, gold jewellery and cash, all collectively worth around Rs 93,000, and ran away, an official from Bhayander police station said.

The doctor suffered a severe head injury, he said, adding that some people in the neighbourhood rushed to the clinic on hearing the commotion and took her to a nearby private hospital.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified person under relevant provisions, he said.

The police were checking the CCTV footage of the area to trace the culprit, the official said.

