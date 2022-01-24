Left Menu

Burkina Faso President Kabore detained at military camp, sources tell Reuters

Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has been detained at a military camp by mutinying soldiers, two security sources and a West African diplomat said on Monday, following heavy gunfire around his residence on Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou.

Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 24-01-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 13:26 IST
Roch Kabore Image Credit: Wikimedia
Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has been detained at a military camp by mutinying soldiers, two security sources and a West African diplomat said on Monday, following heavy gunfire around his residence on Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou. Several armored vehicles of the presidential fleet, riddled with bullets, could be seen near the president's residence on Monday morning. One was spattered with blood. Residents of the president's neighborhood reported heavy gunfire overnight.

The government had denied rumors on Sunday that a coup was underway as sustained gunfire rang out for hours from several military camps, with mutinying soldiers demanding more support for their fight against Islamist militants. Government sources could not immediately be reached on Monday. Frustration has risen in the West African country in recent months due to the frequent killing of civilians and soldiers by the militants, some of whom have links to the Islamic State and al Qaeda.

Protesters had come out to support the mutineers on Sunday and ransacked the headquarters of Kabore's political party. The government declared a curfew from 2000 GMT to 0530 GMT until further notice and closed schools for two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

