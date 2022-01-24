Left Menu

R-Day: Full dress rehearsal parade held in Srinagar

Various contingents of the police and other paramilitary forces took part in the march past, they said.Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said security has been beefed up across Kashmir to ensure peaceful and incident free Republic Day celebrations.For the past one week, police with help of the army and the CRPF have been carrying out area domination and other drills.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-01-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 14:27 IST
R-Day: Full dress rehearsal parade held in Srinagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade was held on Monday here as police said security measures have been beefed up across Kashmir to ensure incident free celebrations on January 26.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole presided over the dress rehearsal parade at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket stadium here amid tight security arrangements, officials said. Various contingents of the police and other paramilitary forces took part in the march past, they said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said security has been beefed up across Kashmir to ensure peaceful and incident free Republic Day celebrations.

''For the past one week, police with help of the army and the CRPF have been carrying out area domination and other drills. We are also carrying out drone surveillance to ensure peaceful celebrations not only in Srinagar but in all district headquarters,'' Kumar said. Security forces have been carrying out random checking of vehicles to prevent movement of subversive elements, the officials said. The deployment of security forces around vital installations and sensitive areas in the city has been increased, they added.

The main Republic Day programme of Jammu and Kashmir will be held at Jammu where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the official function. In Kashmir, the main function will be held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022