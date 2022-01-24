Latvia says more NATO forces on its eastern flank needed for defence

Latvia called for more NATO forces on Europe's eastern flank on Monday amid rising tensions between Russia and NATO. "We are reaching the point where a continuous Russian and Belarusian military buildup in Europe needs to be addressed by appropriate NATO countermeasures," Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics wrote on Facebook.

"It is time to increase allied forces' presence on the alliance's eastern flank both as measures of defence and deterrence," he added. Latvia and its Baltic neighbours Estonia and Lithuania are all members of NATO.

