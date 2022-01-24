EU to support Kyiv with 1.2 bln euro financial aid package, von der Leyen says

The European Union aims to help Kyiv with a 1.2 billion euro financial aid package to mitigate the effects of the conflict with Russia that has amassed some 100,000 troops on Ukraine's border, EU Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"The Commission proposes a new emergency macro-financial assistance package of 1.2 billion euros," von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels, adding the package would be made up of both emergency loans and grants.

"This package will help Ukraine now to address its rapid escalation in financing needs due to the conflict," she said, noting that she counted on the European Council, representing the member states, and EU lawmakers to approve the emergency support as soon as possible.

