NATO could deploy additional battlegroups in eastern Europe, Stoltenberg says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-01-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 21:56 IST
NATO could deploy additional combat units in eastern Europe in response to Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's border, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"We are considering to further enhance our presence in the eastern part of the alliance, this could include the deployment of additional NATO battlegroups," Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

So far, NATO has based about 4,000 troops in multinational battalions in Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland, backed by tanks, air defences and intelligence and surveillance units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

