U.N. chief calls on Burkina Faso coup leaders to lay down arms

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly condemns any attempted takeover of government by the force of arms" in Burkina Faso and calls on the coup leaders to lay down their weapons, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

Guterres also calls on the coup leaders "to ensure the protection of the physical integrity of the president and of the institutions of Burkina Faso," Dujarric said.

