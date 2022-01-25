U.S. forces engaged two missiles used to attack UAE on Monday -statement

The United States Central Command said U.S forces at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates had engaged two missiles used to attack the Gulf country in the early morning hours of Monday alongside the Emirati armed forces.

"U.S. forces at Al Dhafra Air Base, near Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), engaged two inbound missile threats with multiple Patriot interceptors coincident to efforts by the armed forces of the UAE in the early morning hours of Jan. 24, 2022," it said.

"The combined efforts successfully prevented both missiles from impacting the base," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)