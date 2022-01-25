Left Menu

Delhi: 28-yr-old arrested for firing at property dealer's office in Uttam Nagar

The Delhi Police has arrested a suspected sharp shooter in a recent case of firing at the office of a property dealer in Uttam Nagar here, officials said on Tuesday. The gangs members are named in several cases of extortion and murder in Delhi and Haryana, police said.

The Delhi Police has arrested a suspected sharp shooter in a recent case of firing at the office of a property dealer in Uttam Nagar here, officials said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Shekhar alias Sonu (28), a resident of Rohtak district in Haryana, and he is a member of the notorious Nandu gang, they said.

The gang is run by Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and has its base Europe, police said.

On January 11, two motorcycle-borne persons fired indiscriminately at the office of Rahul Goel at Dayalsar Road in Uttam Nagar, they said.

The indiscriminate firing was intended to scare Goel and extort money from him, police said. On Thursday, information was received that a sharp shooter of the Nandu gang, who was involved in the incident, would come to meet its other members near Surhera More on the Najafgarh Dhansa Road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Shekhar was arrested from there, he said.

Yadav said that Shekhar came in contact with Anil Podi, a close aide of Sangwan, and on the direction of Podi, he along with his associate Vikas, fired at the property dealer's office. The gang's members are named in several cases of extortion and murder in Delhi and Haryana, police said. A motorcycle and two pistols with eight live cartridges have been recovered from Shekhar's possession, police said.

