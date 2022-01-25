Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 15:50 IST
UK police investigating Downing Street lockdown parties
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
British police said on Tuesday it was investigating a series of events held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street offices during strict COVID-19 lockdowns following allegations of parties that broke the law.

"I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of COVID-19 regulations," Cressida Dick, the head of the Metropolitan Police, told a Greater London Assembly meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

