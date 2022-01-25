Left Menu

Maha: 3 arrested, 2 juveniles detained for killing youth in Palghar

Updated: 25-01-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 18:26 IST
Maha: 3 arrested, 2 juveniles detained for killing youth in Palghar
Three people have been arrested and two juveniles detained in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man in Achole in Palghar district some days ago, police said on Tuesday.

The five had barged into the Nalasopara home of Salim Rashid Khan in the early hours of January 23 and killed him with sharp weapons over an old enmity, an Achole police station official said.

A probe zeroed in on the five accused, three of whom are in 18-23 age group, while two are minors, he said.

